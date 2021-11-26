Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 312,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTNR opened at $5.04 on Friday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $318.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Vertex Energy Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

