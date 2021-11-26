Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMCR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

IMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

