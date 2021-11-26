Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,155 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

