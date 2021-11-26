Millennium Management LLC Purchases 90,278 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2,984.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,278 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Neogen worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NEOG opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

