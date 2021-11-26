Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 43,034 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.