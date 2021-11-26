Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) & SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Head to Head Comparison

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Minim and SharpLink Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minim currently has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 95.58%. Given Minim’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Minim is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Volatility & Risk

Minim has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minim and SharpLink Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million 1.40 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -24.50 SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 5.60 -$1.82 million ($0.42) -7.24

SharpLink Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SharpLink Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats Minim on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

