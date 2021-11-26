Mint Club Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 118% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 90.6% against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $51.10 million and $5.28 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00035604 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.