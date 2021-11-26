Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $854,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $190,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIRM stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,683. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $438.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

