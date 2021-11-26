Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 79 ($1.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

MTO stock opened at GBX 65.40 ($0.85) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The firm has a market cap of £933.89 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.