Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

MITEY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. 75,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,940. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Estate presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.