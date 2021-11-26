Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $856.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $683,223.16 and $856.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00079811 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000704 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 94.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

