Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,433 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,325,020 shares of company stock worth $145,155,979 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

