MONK (MONK) Price Hits $0.0415 on Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MONK has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $537,757.25 and approximately $1,067.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017408 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000164 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000696 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.