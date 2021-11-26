More Coin (MORE) Reaches One Day Volume of $12.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $95,705.63 and $12.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00233203 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.