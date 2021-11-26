Morgan Stanley Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $145.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.15.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.83 and its 200 day moving average is $126.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $430,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 116.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

