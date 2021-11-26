Morgan Stanley Downgrades Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Equal Weight

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $994.65.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $57.42 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $56.92 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.