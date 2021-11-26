Morgan Stanley Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 38.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 641,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 61.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE TGNA opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

