Morgan Stanley Has $12.28 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FWRD opened at $105.00 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.93 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

