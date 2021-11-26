Morgan Stanley Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $105.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.13.

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after buying an additional 305,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,749,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,724,000 after buying an additional 93,740 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

