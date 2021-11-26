Morgan Stanley Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $20.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. GAP has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GAP by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

