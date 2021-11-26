Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,506 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $280,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 89.2% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $101.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

