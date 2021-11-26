Morgan Stanley Sells 25,639 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVNT opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Imperial Capital raised Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

