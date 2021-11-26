MVL Reaches Market Capitalization of $225.81 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. MVL has a total market cap of $225.81 million and approximately $27.50 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00043832 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00233706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,304,672,776 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

