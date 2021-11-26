My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06.
About My Food Bag Group
