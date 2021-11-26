MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Up 47% Over Last Week

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $701.31 million and approximately $678.71 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.92 or 0.00039420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00045455 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00233120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00089972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012428 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

