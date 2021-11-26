Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,725,000 after acquiring an additional 878,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 182.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 512,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000,000 after acquiring an additional 373,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after acquiring an additional 370,529 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,178 shares of company stock worth $2,660,828 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $27.47 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $36.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

