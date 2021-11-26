N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.94

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.94 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39.54 ($0.52), with a volume of 620606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of £182.07 million and a PE ratio of 8.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.40.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

