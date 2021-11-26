National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Overweight” Rating for BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform overweight rating on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

BRP stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.50. BRP has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.72.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

