National Bankshares Cuts Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$6.75

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.05.

TSE:YRI opened at C$5.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.82 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.52. The company has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at C$796,028.88.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

