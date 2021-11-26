National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $459.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce $459.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.70 million and the lowest is $450.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $496.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Vision by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after purchasing an additional 676,666 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after purchasing an additional 330,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EYE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,320. National Vision has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

