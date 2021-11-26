Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.50 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.180 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NTUS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. 62,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.61 million, a PE ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.