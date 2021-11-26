Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $30.26 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003702 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00014780 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,267,780 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

