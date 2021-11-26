Needham & Company LLC Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $145.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.15.
Medtronic stock opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $135.89.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
