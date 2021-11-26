Needham & Company LLC Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $145.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.15.

Medtronic stock opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

