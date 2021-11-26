Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.32

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.32 and last traded at C$22.28, with a volume of 32933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.64.

A number of analysts have commented on NEO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Neo Performance Materials and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of C$924.68 million and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.23.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.3340997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

About Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.