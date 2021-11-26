NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in NETGEAR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NETGEAR by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,678 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.