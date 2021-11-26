New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Shares Gap Up to $10.27

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $10.72. New Frontier Health shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 2,305 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Frontier Health by 68.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in New Frontier Health in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health in the second quarter worth about $163,000.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

