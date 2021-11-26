New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $338.32 Million

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce $338.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.11 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $322.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 489,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,012. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after buying an additional 1,260,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,753,000 after buying an additional 973,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,184,000 after buying an additional 309,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,736,000 after purchasing an additional 534,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.