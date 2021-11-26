New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $338.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce $338.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.11 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $322.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 489,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,012. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after buying an additional 1,260,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,753,000 after buying an additional 973,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,184,000 after buying an additional 309,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,736,000 after purchasing an additional 534,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

