NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,950 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NewAge were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 22.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 117.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewAge stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $173.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.21. NewAge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBEV shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Ed Brennan acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

