NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NRWRF stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.12.
