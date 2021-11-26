NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NRWRF stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

