NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.10 Per Share

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NRR stock traded up GBX 12.90 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 87.40 ($1.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,232,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of £270.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.73.

Several analysts have commented on NRR shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

