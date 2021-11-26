NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 108,537.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 118,956 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 151.6% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 20,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.09 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

