Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) PT Raised to C$13.80 at BMO Capital Markets

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.25 to C$13.80 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EFRTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

EFRTF opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

