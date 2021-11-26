NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $282.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.94, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.49. NICE has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

