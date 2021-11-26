Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.65

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.65 and traded as high as $29.04. Nidec shares last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 73,173 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.93%.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

