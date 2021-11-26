Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Trading Down 5.1%

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)’s share price fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.47 and last traded at $29.47. 464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18.

About Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Nihon M&A Center Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.