NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 31,670 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $172.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

