Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Down to $17.51

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $16.84. Nkarta shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 1,003 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $578.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

