Nord/LB Reiterates “€7.00” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHA. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.78 ($8.84).

FRA:SHA opened at €7.61 ($8.65) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €7.05 and its 200 day moving average is €7.35. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

