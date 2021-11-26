Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities cut shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) alerts:

NENTF remained flat at $$54.46 on Friday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $56.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.