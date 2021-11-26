Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JWN. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

JWN opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,266.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,826,000 after buying an additional 258,873 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after buying an additional 577,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,381,000 after buying an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,142,000 after buying an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

